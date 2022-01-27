William E. Ruffner, 84, of Derry passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at his home.
He was born April 29, 1937, in Derry, a son of the late William A. and Ruth (Stouffer) Ruffner.
Bill was retired from Kennametal and had worked for Baltimore Life and Federal Labs in the teargas department. He belonged to the Hecla Sportsman Club and was a member of the Trap League. He was an excellent marksman and loved to hunt.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Antonio Ruffner; his four children, Coleen Bickerstaff (Ralph), Christine Higgs (Kevin), Mark Brasili (Andrea) and William Brasili (Janice); four grandchildren, Blaine Brasili (girlfriend Nicole Williams), Colby Ruffner, Sarah Brasili and Julie Brasili; a great-grandchild, Jakob Williams; his brother, Wayne Ruffner; two sisters, Karen Weeks (Elton) and Phyllis Bucci, and two nephews, Justin Weeks and Daniel Burkholder. Bill was very thankful for having so many fantastic uncles and aunts in his life.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Judith Ruffner, a brother-in-law, Edward Bucci, and a nephew, Jeffrey Ruffner.
Family would like to thank a special nurse, Amber Mauck, for all her care.
All arrangements were private for family upon the request of William and under the direction of McCabe Funeral Home, Derry.
