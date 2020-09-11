William E. McCurdy Jr., 74, of Bolivar (Fairfield Township) died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in UPMC-Shadyside Hospital.
He was born Feb. 2, 1946, in Jeannette, a son of the late William and Helen Elizabeth Boyle McCurdy.
Bill belonged to the NRA and was always going to the Ligonier Library. He was constantly reading books and was a history buff.
He is survived by his daughter, Yvonne M. McCurdy (Thomas H. McKlveen) of Ligonier; his brother, James McCurdy (Joyce) of White Oak; his sister, Virginia Patricelli of Mahtomedi, Minnesota, and his grandson, Thomas McKlveen.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Monday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 144 East Main St., Ligonier.
Private interment will be made in Jeannette Memorial Park, Jeannette.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
