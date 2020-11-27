William E. Kirk, 93, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born on Nov. 15, 1927, in Greensburg, a son of the late Arthur and Catherine (Hoyle) Kirk.
Prior to his retirement, he worked for Westinghouse for 21 years and Latrobe Construction Company for 17 years. He was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church and the Kingston Club. He enjoyed bowling and was a Pittsburgh Penguins fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel I. (Lute) Kirk in 2005.
He is survived by his children, William T. Kirk and his wife, Mae, of Texas, Cheryl A. Kirk of Florida and Deborah K. McDowell and her husband, Bill, of Derry; three grandchildren, Curtis, Cheryl Ann and Linda; several great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private interment will take place in St. James Lutheran Cemetery. The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
