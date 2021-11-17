William E. “Bud” Rummell, 86, of Bolivar passed away Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Excella Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Jan. 8, 1935, in Ligonier, he was a son of late William Q. and Ethel C. (Ross) Rummell.
Bud also was preceded in death by twin sister Elsie Pemberton and brother Dean Rummell.
Survived by children, Karen Dietrick and fiancé Mark Hresko, Centreville, Maryland, and William J. Rummell and wife Bonnie (Rinker), Ligonier; grandchildren, Kati Knupp and her significant other, Derek Downery, Ligonier, Madison McDowell, New Castle, and her significant other, Michael Camera, and William R. Rummell, Lakewood, Ohio, and his significant other, Micaela Abbomerato; great-granddaughter, Bobbi Lynnlee Downey, and these siblings, Doris Gehring, Texas, John Rummel, Maryland, Deborah Nalenvanko, Crabtree, and Janis Braniff, Rural Valley.
Bill enjoyed going to flea markets and auctions. He really enjoyed his retirement from Kennametal after working there for 45 years as a machinist. Before that he served in the U.S. Army. His greatest joy was the time he spent with his children and grandchildren.
At his request there will be no public visitation or service. Private interment will be held later. Arrangements in care of Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, New Florence.
