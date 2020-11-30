William E. “Bill” Marcinik, 89, of Latrobe went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Born April 6, 1931, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late John A. Marcinik Sr. and Sarah L. (Kosker) Marcinik.
Prior to his retirement, Bill had been employed by Kennametal Inc. for more 43 years, worked as a supervisor at the Chestnut Ridge plant, and had been a member of the Kennametal Employees Association. He was also a member of the F.O. Eagles No. 01188, White Eagles, Cooperstown Veterans and Sportsmen Association, Kingston Veterans and Sportsmen Club, and Lloydsville Sportsmen’s Club.
Bill was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, where he was active in the St. Vincent Social Club, Holy Name Society, was an usher, and volunteer at the parish festival for many years. With the St. Vincent Social Club, he enjoyed being a bingo caller for church events. He also enjoyed spending time at his hunting camp in Elk County, woodworking and gardening, and he was very proud of his Polish heritage.
Bill’s love and time spent with his family was most important to him. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend to all who knew him. He will be truly missed, but never forgotten, as he will remain in the hearts of those he touched throughout his life.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Marie (Krempasky) Marcinik; a grandson, Justin Smetak; two brothers, John A. Marcinik Jr. and infant James Marcinik, and a sister, Eileen Hellein.
Bill is survived by three sons, William Marcinik and his wife, Dianna, of Latrobe, Gregory Marcinik and his wife, Donna, of Plum and Ronald Marcinik and his wife, Deborah, of Ligonier; three daughters, Loraine “Lori” Marcinik and Gary Hill of Latrobe, Mary Ann Schneider and her husband, Frederick, of Eustis, Florida, and Cynthia Sarp and her husband, Thomas, of Latrobe; one brother, Robert Marcinik of Latrobe; two sisters, Dorothy Jackson of Derry and Charlotte “Shirley” Nipar and her husband, Sidney, of Phoenix, Arizona; 10 grandchildren, Bridget Moses and her husband, Chris, Victor Marcinik, Angela Mosley and her husband, Joseph, Alicia Wicks and her husband, Zach, Kyle Schneider and his wife, Camille, Carly Bush and her husband, Melvin, Lauren Schneider, Adam, Nina and Elena Sarp, and eight great-grandchildren, Juliet, Johnathan, Ayvah, Amelya, Abygail, Kenneth, Lochlan and Falynn. He is also survived by many dear nieces, nephews, in-laws and cousins.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the entire staff of Excela Health Home Care and Hospice, especially Jody, for the excellent care and compassion they provided for Bill.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Vincent Basilica. We respectfully request your adherence to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, as well as your understanding as we maintain occupancy limits both at the funeral home and Basilica.
Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
