William E. Bierer, 91, of Ligonier passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021.
He was born Dec. 19, 1929, in Uniontown, a son of the late W. Edmund and Gertrude Morley Bierer.
Bill was a 1947 graduate of South Union High School. He attended Bucknell University on a football scholarship and left after one year to join the U.S. Army (something he did two times). He then graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1954 and Rutgers University Stonier School of Banking in 1965.
He had worked for Westinghouse for seven years and then moved to Mellon Bank in 1961, where he rose to the position of controller. In 1968, he joined Western Pennsylvania National Bank as senior vice president, later to become Equibank and Equimark Corporation, where he assumed the role of president and CEO from 1973-84. In 1985, he founded Lesker Office Furniture, retiring in 1998 after successfully selling the company to S.P. Richards Co. of Atlanta, Georgia.
Over the years, he served on many boards, including UPMC, University of Pittsburgh athletics, Grove City College, Children’s Hospital and the Duquesne Club to name a few. Bill never met a stranger and lived his life touching the lives of many. Where there was a problem, there was always a solution and he was always there for anyone who needed him.
He had many interests, but nothing topped his love and pride of family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his loving wife, Ruth Sibel Bierer, of 58 years; a grandson, Steven Tucker Coil, in 1993; his brother, Donald E. Bierer and his sister, Martha Lou Taylor.
He is survived by his son, William Edmund Bierer III (Renee) of Queen Creek, Arizona; his daughter, Nannette Coil (Bruce) of Round Hill, Virginia; grandchildren, Jonathan Guenther Coil (Brittany) of Dana Point, California, Jessica Morley Jewell (Eric) of Boyce, Virginia, Chelsy Hunter Coil of Ligonier, Benjamin Tucker Coil of Round Hill, Virginia, William Edmond Bierer IV of Mesa, Arizona, and Hadley Fairchild Coil of Round Hill, Virginia, and great-grandchildren, Holland Augustus Jewell and Charlotte Bybee Jewell.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 144 East Main St., Ligonier.
Services and interment in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Rector, will be private.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
