William David Rowell

William David “Turk” Rowell, 102, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born Dec. 23, 1918, in Greensburg, a son of the late William and Agnes (Ross) Rowell.
Turk served in World War II with the 5th Army under Gen. Mark Clark, 62nd Ordinance Battalion, 56th Ordinance Group. He saw combat in North Africa, Sicily, Italy and France. Before and after the war, Turk was employed at Walworth Valve Co. of Greensburg until retirement in 1985. A member of the Latrobe Presbyterian Church, Turk delivered Meals on Wheels for 14 years in the Latrobe area.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Mary Jo Walter Rowell, in 2011. Until her death, one always spoke of Mary Jo and Turk as one. They were frequent vendors of their antiques and homemade crafts at local and Virginia craft shows. Turk was well known in his own community and was recognized by some acquaintance wherever he traveled. His favorite pastimes included playing golf and bridge.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Rowell Sherman; his brother, Jack Rowell, and his beloved dog, Abby.
Turk is survived by six nieces and nephews, including William Hice and wife Mary of Charlotte, North Carolina, and JaDee Harvey Guidice and husband Carl of Fleming Island, Florida.
A private burial will be conducted in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township, with a memorial service to be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650, or online at www.afashelter.org.
