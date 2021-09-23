William David Doody, 78, of Blairsville died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at UPMC Family Hospice, Pittsburgh, from complications following a fall. He had suffered from Parkinson’s disease and dementia.
He was born July 28, 1943, in Blairsville, a son of the late John A. and Marie (Danner) Doody.
William was a member of SS. Simon and Jude Parish in Blairsville. A graduate of Blairsville High School, he served in the U.S. Army Reserve and was employed by Latrobe Steel Co. He was a talented craftsman and avid collector. He enjoyed woodworking, antique cars, flea markets and auctions.
He is survived by his wife, Romayne Sell Doody, whom he married May 4, 1974; son, William E. Doody; sisters-in-law, Anne Doody and Sharon Sell, as well as nieces and nephew, Gina, Kathleen, Anne and Matthew.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John H. Doody.
There will be no viewing.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Stephen Bugay 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, in SS. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, Blairsville.
Interment will follow in SS. Simon and Jude Cemetery.
Please pray for him.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville, PA 15717.
www.jamesferguson funeralhome.com
