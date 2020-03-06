William Clement Leontine, 68, of Latrobe passed Monday, March 2, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.
He was born Oct. 15, 1951, in Boston, Massachusetts, the son of the late Adaline Clement and Frank Homer Leontine.
Bill grew up in Matawan, New Jersey, and after graduating from Matawan Regional High School and attending classes at Monmouth Community College he was employed by New Jersey Propane as a delivery truck driver. In his youth, Bill enjoyed many trips to New England with his family and especially enjoyed his trips to nearby NYC.
He moved to Westmoreland County in 1985 to be closer to his sister and her family. He was a true sports fan, adored animals and had much interest in the news and the weather. Bill truly loved people and was a very familiar face to many in downtown Latrobe. Throughout his life he endured many health issues with amazing strength. He belonged to Step-Up of Latrobe (Unity Township), where the members enjoyed his laughter and admired his tenacity in dealing with his illnesses.
He is survived by his sister, Ann Bugosh and her husband, Ed, of Greensburg and his nephew, Ben Bugosh of New Alexandria.
No services will be held at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mental Health America of Southwestern Pennsylvania, mhaswpa.org, which will then be channeled to the Step-Up Program.
McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, was in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com
Commented