William C. Stouffer, 82, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, June 29, 2023, at his home.
Born Nov. 3, 1940, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Clarence and Estella (Cross) Stouffer.
Prior to his retirement, Bill was employed at Newcomer Products Inc. and afterward worked for Latrobe Parks & Recreation. Bill was a U.S. Army veteran. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and was a motorcycle and antique car enthusiast. Above all, he loved his family and did all he could for them.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Esther M. Weselinski Stouffer; a son, William James Stouffer; a granddaughter, Miranda Stouffer; a son-in-law, Samuel Hazlett; two brothers, Clarence and Ephraim Stouffer, and two sisters, Thelma Gaskill Kusinsky and Ruth Brant.
Bill is survived by a son, Brett Stouffer of Latrobe; two daughters, Deborah L. Hazlett of Latrobe and Tracey E. Long of Blairsville; four grand-children, Ryan, Dayton, Tyler and Corey; a great-grand-daughter, Teagan; his cat, Peaches, and his dogs, Tosha and Bentley.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 30, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Members of the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard will conduct a military service 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 1, in the funeral home.
A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with the Rev. David Clement officiating.
Interment will follow in St. James Lutheran Cemetery, Youngstown.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
