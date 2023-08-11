William C. Downs, 95, of Pikesville, Maryland (formerly of Ligonier) died peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at home.
William C. Downs, 95, of Pikesville, Maryland (formerly of Ligonier) died peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at home.
He was born March 5, 1928, in Mount Pleasant, a son of the late William and Vera (Bickle) Downs.
Friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, in Heritage Methodist Church, Ligonier.
Interment will be made in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
