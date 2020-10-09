William C. “Doc” Livingston, 85, of Blairsville passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Loyalhanna Care Center.
Doc was born, in Johnstown, on Dec. 8, 1934. He was the son of the late Milton and Mary Alice (McHugh) Livingston.
Doc was a graduate of Johnstown High School and a graduate of Slippery Rock University with a bachelor’s degree in education. Prior to retirement, Doc was a teacher at Derry Area High School. He taught math, physical education and driver’s education. Doc also founded the Derry wrestling program and worked statistics for Derry wrestling after retirement.
He was a member of St. Martin Roman Catholic Church. Doc enjoyed hunting, jig saw puzzles, watching TV westerns, solitaire, making up wrestling stat books, sitting on the front porch practicing knots, helping the Boy Scouts, and watching the Dodgers, Penguins and Steelers.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie A. Livingston, in 2019 and one sister, Margaret “Maggie” Livingston.
Doc is survived by his two daughters, Carol A. Livingston of Warren and Cathy L. Dobrzynski and her husband, Pete, of Erie; one son, Bill Livingston and his wife, Wendy, of Greensburg; two grandchildren, Jacob and Molly Dobrzynski, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Family will receive friends for Doc’s Life Celebration 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, in the Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home, 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place in St. Martin Roman Catholic Church 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant.
Interment will be private in the St. Martin Cemetery, New Derry.
Online condolences may be made to www.merlinfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made in Doc’s name to the Derry Wrestling Boosters, 306 Mt. Carmel Road, New Alexandria, PA 15670 or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.