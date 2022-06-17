William “Bill” Homer McCurdy Jr., 52, of Latrobe left this world Saturday, June 11, 2022, at his home.
He was born June 14, 1969, in Latrobe and raised in Bradenville by his parents, William H. McCurdy Sr. and Marena “Dolly” (Bob) Petro.
Bill attended Derry Area Senior High School, was in the Class of 1987, and became a professional painter. He was a diligent worker. He loved to fish and had a passion for running remote control and drift cars. Bill cherished his family ties with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed making summer memories vacationing on the beach in Ocean City, Maryland. Bill will be forever missed for his daily presence and devotion to his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Bill is survived by his sons, Justin (Katie) Miller and William H. McCurdy III; his grandchildren, Sarah Grace Miller and Aubree and Carter McCurdy; sisters, Terri (Michael) McCurdy-Krinock and Anita (Robert) Palenchar; nieces, Amanda (Steve) Bates and Alyssa (Andy) Lukatch; nephew, Ian Sellers, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
All services will be private at the request of William and entrusted to Ashley D. X. Nye Cremation Care and Funeral Home Inc., 408 Depot St., Youngwood, PA 15697.
Please visit www.nyefuneralhome.com to leave a condolence or share a memory of Bill.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-3678, in Bill’s memory.
Commented