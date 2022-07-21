William “Bill” Chockla, born March 1, 1958, in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, to Thomas and Julia Chockla, died Saturday, May 28, 2022.
He was predeceased by his father, Thomas, and his brother Tom.
Bill grew up in Derry and graduated from Derry Area Senior High School in 1976. He played football for Derry Area and was one of the first members of the men’s varsity volleyball team. Volleyball became a passion of Bill’s for many years of playing and coaching.
Bill attended the Electronics Institutes in Pittsburgh and graduated with an associate degree in electronic and computer technology in 1978. He had a 30-year career with IBM, primarily as a software engineer. During his career with IBM he lived in Poughkeepsie and Endicott, New York, and Cary, North Carolina.
After retiring from IBM in 2009, Bill moved to Estes Park, Colorado, and pursued his passion for hiking and climbing in Rocky Mountain National Park, where he also volunteered with the Trail Maintenance Shop, logging nearly 2,000 volunteer hours to cut and clear more than 2,400 downed trees blocking hiking trails in the park over an eight-year span.
Bill enjoyed traveling, including some wonderful treks with Sandy to the Mount Everest Base Camp and Phoksundo National Park in Nepal as well treks and climbs in Switzerland, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina and Chile.
Bill leaves behind his children, Andrew, Janelle and Aaron, and six grandchildren, Natalie, Emily, Emmett, Jasper, Kennedy and Olivia. He is also survived by his mother, Julia; his two sisters, Jan and Lori, and his brother Mike, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved him and will miss him greatly.
The family is holding small, private gatherings. To honor his memory, please consider donating to his favorite charity, the American Himalayan Foundation: https://www.himalayan-foundation.org.
To plant trees in memory of Bill:
Carroll-Lewellen Funeral Service, 503 Terry St., Longmont, CO 80501, assisting the family.
