William “Bill” Belash, 84, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Loyalhanna Care Center.
Born Jan. 29, 1938, in Josephine, Indiana County, he was a son of the late John and Grace Elizabeth (Dechman) Belash.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High near 65F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Showers this evening becoming less numerous overnight. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: January 3, 2023 @ 9:15 am
William “Bill” Belash, 84, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Loyalhanna Care Center.
Born Jan. 29, 1938, in Josephine, Indiana County, he was a son of the late John and Grace Elizabeth (Dechman) Belash.
Bill was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Latrobe. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Latrobe Steel, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He loved playing the accordion and singing and enjoyed dining out and working outdoors. Bill was a caring and loving father, but most of all he loved the Lord and was at peace to know he would be with his Savior.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Candy Elizabeth Yancy Belash, and a stepson, Jeffrey Lee Kunkle.
William is survived by his second wife, Nancy L. Kunkle Belash of Latrobe; son, John D. Belash and his wife, Melissa, of Jeannette; three daughters, Julie R. Welch and her husband, Mark, of Blairsville, Tina M. Croft and her husband, Hank, of Stahlstown and Michelle T. Zajdel and her husband, Albert Jr., of Derry Township; three sisters, Stephana Campbell and her husband, Wayne, of Ligonier, Sylvia Lee Miller and her husband, George, of Homer City and Victoria L. DeChurch and her husband, Larry, of Indiana; a stepdaughter, Terri L. Dominick and her husband, Michael, of Latrobe; nine grand-children, Matthew Murphy, Jessica Knode, Jackson Knode, Jeremy Arbore, Gavin Belash, Riley Belash, Jake Hart and his wife, Megan, Sarah Ross and her husband, Jeremy, and Danielle Smetak; nine great-grandchildren, Lillian, Silas, Brayden, Haylee, Hunter, Bryce, Ivy, Brooke and Denver; three step-grandchildren, Haley Shiver, Morgan Shiver and Christopher Kunkle; a step-great-grandson, Sebastian, and his dog, Toby.
Family and friends will be received 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 11:30 a.m. Thursday in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Latrobe, with the Trinity clergy officiating.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented