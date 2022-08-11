William B. Berkmyre, 87, of Latrobe passed away Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born Oct. 27, 1934, in Latrobe to the late Gregory and Edna (Bernett) Berkmyre.
William was a manager for Greensburg Collision until his retirement in 2001.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Mary Martha, and a granddaughter, Jennifer Lowther.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Patricia Kennedy Berkmyre; three children, Michael and Kimberly Berkmyre of Delaware, Missouri, Cheryl and Joseph Kurela of Latrobe and Mary and Scott Lowther of Latrobe; three grandchildren, Kelly and Robert Johnson of Latrobe, Jacob Lowther and fiancée Samantha Hayner of Bolivar, and Jamie Lowther of Boston.
Services were private.
Interment was in St. Mary Cemetery, Unity Township.
Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650, entrusted with arrangements.
To send condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
