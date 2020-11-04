William B. Beam went to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at the age of 86.
He was born Dec. 21, 1933, in Latrobe, to the late Edward A. and Elizabeth Beam.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, in Redeemer Lutheran Church, Edna, Texas.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret Beam.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Cynthia Beam; children, Sue Anderson and her husband, Randal Byrd, Laura Beam Deere and Alan (Patricia) Roberts; brother, Edward A. (Lorna) Beam; grandchildren, Ed Beam, Samantha Roberts and AJ Roberts, and great-grandson, Hunter Roberts.
William was very active in his church, Redeemer Lutheran Church, Edna. He loved his dogs, woodworking, dancing and travel.
