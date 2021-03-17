William A. Walstrom, 86, of Derry died peacefully at his son’s home on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
Bill was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and graduated high school at 17. Although he was accepted into Harvard, he was unable to attend due to lack of financial wherewithal and settled on enlisting in the U.S. Navy, which he served for four years from 1951 to 1954. At 21 years old, following a near fatal car accident that involved a crushing blow to his hip and being told he would most likely never walk again, he started taking dance lessons as therapy and went on to become a ballroom dance instructor for Fred Astaire Dance Studios and Arthur Murray Dance Studios where he earned a bronze trophy as the youngest competitor. After moving to Blairsville in the early 1970s, he began working as an attendant at Torrance State Hospital, then enrolled in his employer’s nursing program and remained there as an LPN for 25 years until his retirement.
Bill is survived by a son, Ronald Walstrom; a daughter and her husband, Lori Hoffer and Arnie Hoffer, and three grandchildren, Tia Walstrom, Tyler Bradley and Michael Walstrom.
Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
The family would like to extend their thankfulness and gratitude to Grane Hospice, especially Ian for his kindness and care. The family would also like to express their gratitude to Jessica, Jenn and Lorna for their care and kindness. The family would also like to express their appreciation to all who offered their support and asks for donations to be made to the Latrobe Art Center, 819 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650 or the Mattress Factory Museum, which supports underprivileged artists, at 500 Sampsonia Way, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, in lieu of flowers.
