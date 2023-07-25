William A. Piper Sr., 86, of Youngstown died Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Ligonier Gardens Personal Care Home.
He was born March 16, 1937, in Latrobe, a son of the late James W. and Mary (Smith) Piper.
William served with the U.S. Air Force and prior to retirement worked 61 years at Latrobe Steel.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, James Piper and Timothy Piper Sr., and his sister, Betty Saffer.
William is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dorothy L. Crawford Piper; three children, William A. Piper Jr. of Kentucky, Michelle R. Bier of Latrobe and Kimberly Donitzen and husband John of Latrobe; six grandchildren, Nicole Nemila and husband Kevin of Youngstown, W. Andrew Piper III and wife Robyn of Oregon, Aleasha Japalucci and husband Jordan of Latrobe, Kristyn Piper of Ohio, Jessica Donitzen of Maryland and Johnny Donitzen of Greensburg, and six great-grandchildren, Ayden Mathew Piper, Elianna Mae Piper, Zoey Bier, Eloise Nemila, Lily Mae Monholland and Kaden Donitzen.
At William’s request, there will be no visitation or service.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., Pleasant Unity, is assisting with arrangements.
