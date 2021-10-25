William A. “Bill” Christie, 95, of Mount Pleasant died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Mount Pleasant.
Mr. Christie was born April 7, 1926, a son of the late Joseph and Theresa Tepley Christie.
He was a member of St. John Byzantine Catholic Church in Scottdale. He had been employed as a Tool & Die Maker for Permali and Russell Tool.
In addition to his family, Bill’s greatest achievement was his service in the U.S. Navy. He received a Purple Heart in recognition of his valor while serving aboard the World War II destroyer the USS Plunkett that saw action at Anzio Beach and Normandy. He once was presumed killed in action, but made his way safely home to the family’s farm in Carpentertown.
Bill was a wonderful gardener, always taking people tomatoes, peppers and anything else he grew. His family will greatly miss all his chocolate goodies at Christmas. Pap was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns even though he resided in a black and gold sports town. He was a lifetime member of the Hecla Sportsmen’s Club. Bill will fondly be remembered as a selfless person with a gentle smile who always had a story to tell. His easy-going spirit will be truly missed by his beloved grandchildren.
He is survived by his son Mark Christie; his three grandchildren, Nicole Karfelt (Robert), Kayla Johnson (Matthew) and Alexis Christie; his three great-grandchildren, Robbie and Ryan Karfelt and Aiden Johnson; his sisters, Joanne Overdorff and Mary Bezpiaty, and by numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved dearly.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Welch Christie; his son Gregory Christie, and by his brothers and sisters George, John, Joe, Mike and Paul Christie, Margaret Molchan and Ann Crum.
Family and friends will be received 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in Galone-Caruso Funeral Home, 204 Eagle St., Mount Pleasant.
A Panachida service will be held 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home followed by the Divine Liturgy to be intoned at 11 a.m. in St. John Byzantine Catholic Church, Scottdale, with the Very Rev. Oleh Semerchuk as celebrant.
Military honors will be accorded by the American Legion Post 446.
The family requests no flowers; instead, please consider making a memorial contribution to St. John Byzantine Catholic Church, 525 Porter Ave., Scottdale, PA 15683, or to The National Alzheimer’s Association in memory of William Christie.
To offer an online condolence, please visit www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com
