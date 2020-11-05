Willard H. Smith, 89, of Export passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
He was the son of Louis and Anna Smith. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Mae (Kemerer) Smith in 2016, and his siblings, Louise, Helen and Louis.
He is survived by his loving son, Bob and Betty Jean Smith of of New Derry, where he made his home these last four years and his son, Wayne and Natalie Smith of Level Green.
He is also survived by his grandchildren, Richard L. Weimer Jr. of New Derry and Todd and Chrissy Weimer of Latrobe and Jake (fiancé Amber) Smith of Manor and Josh Smith and Joel Smith of Level Green. Also surviving is his sister, Betty Toth of North Huntingdon and his three great-granddaughters, Marissa, Tehlor and Brynlee Weimer, along with several nieces and nephews.
Willard was a member of Emanual Reformed United Church of Christ of Export. He retired in 1990 after proudly working for Fisher Body-General Motors for 37 years, where he was a member of the United Auto Workers Union Local 544.
Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home Inc., Export, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no viewing and interment will be handled privately in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, with Pastor Joseph Hedden officiating.
The family would like to thank caregivers of the Bethlen Home Hospice for the care and compassion they so lovingly gave our Dad in his final weeks.
To offer online condolences, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com
