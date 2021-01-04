Wilbert S. Hall Sr. 79, of Laughlintown passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.
He was the beloved husband of Patricia Hall. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace D. and Susan Hall; his son, Donald P. Hall, and brother and sisters, Jane Jennings, Jim Hall, Hazel P. Hall, Ethel Hissem, Edna Hazlett and Donald “Buck” Hall.
He was the loving father of Sissy (Ronnie) Willis, Wilbert S. (Patricia) Hall Jr., Randy L. (Kim) Hall, Angela M. (Jacen) Huss and Frank S. (Stacey) Gach; cherished grandfather of 17 grandchildren and great-grandfather of 26; brother of Helen “Gertie” Stevenson and Roy (Janet) Hall, and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday in Mt. Nebo Church of God.
Interment will follow at Snowball Cemetery, Cook Township.
