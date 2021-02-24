Wayne S. Petrosky, 78, of Latrobe went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.
He was born May 30, 1942, in Latrobe, a son of the late Charles H. and Susan A. (McGuire) Petrosky.
Wayne was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Vietnam War and was a life member of the Derry Rod and Gun Club. He enjoyed hunting, gardening and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of almost 54 years, Shirley M. (Ross) Petrosky; three children, Wanda Turney (Matt), Sherri Keys (Jeff) and Wayne W. Petrosky (Diana); five grandchildren, Mia Turney, Noah and Levi Keys, and Ava and Hunter Petrosky; three great-grandchildren, and his brother, Charles W. Petrosky (Janet).
Wayne’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Stephen Mills for the excellent care he extended to Wayne.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, in the Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
CDC guidelines regarding masks and occupancy limitations remain in place. Thanks for your understanding during these challenging times.
Services and military honors accorded by the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor guard will be private for the family.
Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Derry Rod and Gun Club earmarked for “Kids Day”, Attn. Matt Bates, 167 East 2nd Ave., Derry, PA 15627.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
