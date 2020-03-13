Wayne L. Hargnett, 84, of New Alexandria passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born April 3, 1935, in Monroeville, the son of the late Harold L. and Alice A. (Sterner) Hargnett.
Prior to retirement, Wayne was a surveyor for the Dick Corp. He was a member of the Old Westmoreland Rifles Club, and he was Methodist by faith.
Wayne enjoyed camping and going to the auto races at Watkins Glen, New York, and Cumberland, Maryland, with his friends; going to the flea market and finding a great buy; assembling and shooting muzzle-loader rifles; tinkering with and restoring antique clocks, and cultivating bonsai trees.
Besides his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his brother, Rollis L. Hargnett.
Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Barbara Lee Cain Hargnett; two sons, John M. Hargnett and wife Mary J. of Greensburg and Donald L. Hargnett of New Alexandria; sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Family and friends will be received 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in the P. David Newhouse Funeral Home, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, (724-668-2248).
A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a memorial donation be made to the charitable organization of one’s choice.
Inurnment will be in New Alexandria Union Cemetery.
