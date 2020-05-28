Watson Morrell Campbell, 94, of Blairsville (Derry Township) passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at St. Andrew’s Village.
The son of the late Morrell “Pete” and Cora (Cramer) Campbell, he was born Aug. 14, 1925, in Belsano.
He was of the protestant faith. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II in the South Pacific upon discharge he went into business for himself, manufacturing timber for the coal mines and steel mills, later turning to excavating before retiring in 1987.
His love of music, being outdoors and camping drove him to many bluegrass concerts.
Surviving is his loving wife of 66 years, Catherine (Overdorff) Campbell; sons, Watson L. Campbell, Robert (Mitzi) Campbell, Richard (Sue) Campbell and Daniel Campbell, all of Blairsville, and Gary Campbell of Marion Center; daughters, Dianne (Lloyd) Adams of Volant, Cathy (Joe) Lena of Latrobe, Shirley (Don Vasarab) Campbell of North Carolina, Tammy (Doug) Haines of North Carolina, Melanie (John) Ankney of Derry, Karen Komperda of Blairsville, Juanita (Homer) McDowell of Clarksburg, and Lori DePree of Huntingdon; 29 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Oneida Turner of Homer City, Cordilla (Dale) Herwig of Elyria, Ohio, and a sister-in-law, Carol Campbell of Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Esther (Shannon) Campbell; two sons, Donald Eugene and Larry Allen; brothers, Burgess, George and Alfred, and a brother-in-law, Kermit Turner.
Watson was a very caring, loving and honest man that will be very missed very much by his family and many friends.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday in Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh. Gravesite service will be 2 p.m. Sunday in Armagh Cemetery, with the Rev. John Beers officiating.
Because of public health concerns, only 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time. Please be prepared to wait in line, as the funeral home can not let anyone in until others leave.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in Watson’s memory be made to Action for Animals Humane Society, 386 Route 217, Latrobe, PA 15650.
And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away. (Revelations 21:4)
