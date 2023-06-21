Wanda L. 'Bonnie' Repp Kutzer

Wanda L. “Bonnie” Repp Kutzer, 83, of Derry Township died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital.

She was born Feb. 12, 1940, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late James G. and Marguritte (Layton) Repp.