Wanda L. “Bonnie” Repp Kutzer, 83, of Derry Township died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital.
She was born Feb. 12, 1940, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late James G. and Marguritte (Layton) Repp.
Prior to retirement, Bonnie worked at Kmart for 26 years and Netzel’s Bakery in Derry. She was Catholic by faith. She enjoyed being with her family, reading, watching her game shows and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Edward A. Kutzer Sr., in 2018; a daughter, Kim L. Kutzer, and four sisters, Jean, Patty, Joy and Judy.
Bonnie is survived by her five children, Sheree Williams of Latrobe, Renee Peter of St. Petersburg, Florida, Edward A. Kutzer Jr. and girlfriend Becky Rupert of Derry, Robin Ellenberger and husband Charles of Bolivar and Kelly G. Kutzer and wife Kim of Latrobe; eight grandchildren, Amanda and Laura Tipton, Brandon Gioia, Cody Kutzer and wife Katie, Caitlin and Sydney Stowe, Deven Burger, Madison Burger and Cameron Zuschlag, and Janelle and Nick Kontor; four great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Michael, Carson and Josie, and several nieces, nephews and friends.
Family will receive friends for Bonnie’s Life Celebration 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22, in Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, (724-694-8331).
A blessing service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, June 23, in the funeral home with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola officiating.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals Humane Society, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Online condolences may be made to www.merlinfuneralhome.com.
