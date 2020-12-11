Walter Martin “Sonny” Brant Jr., 66, of Ligonier died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born Oct. 19, 1954, in Ligonier, the son of Nancy Queer Brant of Ligonier and the late Walter Martin Brant Sr.
Sonny was a U.S. Army veteran and had been employed as a grounds keeper at the Latrobe Elks golf course until his illness.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret L. “Peg” Klotz.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Beverly Newmeyer Brant; his daughter, Maggie May Brant (Steve Busija) of Blairsville, and his son, Walter Martin Brant III (Nicole) of Ligonier; five grandchildren, Cortland and Cody Brant, Becca Cramer, Jacob, Maylee and Natalie Busija, and his two pet cats, PooPoo and Twit.
As per Sonny’s wishes, all services were to be private.
McCabe Funeral Home, 144 East Main St., Ligonier, was in charge of arrangements.
