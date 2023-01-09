Walter M. Wasnesky Jr., 83, of Latrobe passed away Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at William Penn Care Center, Murrysville.
Born May 2, 1939, in Jeannette, he was a son of the late Walter M. Wasnesky Sr. and Mary Utzman Wasnesky.
Walter was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed at Latrobe Steel with 38 years of service. For 45 years, he served as a Pennsylvania Hunter Safety Course instructor and was honored as the Instructor of the Year in 2003. He was also a member of the Kingston Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Club and the American-Greek Catholic Beneficial Society.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph F. Wasnesky; sisters-in-law Elaine Shaffer and Jean Schall, and brother-in-law Anthony Boggio.
Walter is survived by his wife, Judith L. Hoyle Wasnesky of Latrobe; his three children, Lujean Wasnesky and her fiance, Tom Michel, of Saltsburg, Matthew J. Wasnesky and his wife, Marlene, of Latrobe and Beth Graham and her husband, Scot, of Latrobe; two grandchildren, Terri Wilson, and her husband, Robbie, and Jesse Solomon and his fiancee, Katie Powell; great-grandson, Roran James Solomon; his sister, Leona Boggio of Jeannette; sister-in-law Patricia Wasnesky of Derry; brothers-in-law William Shaffer Sr. and William Schall Sr., both of Latrobe, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at William Penn Care Center, as well as Bethany Hospice, for their kindness and care.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Members of the Sacred Heart Rosary Society will recite the rosary 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, in Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown, with the Rev. James F. Podlesny, OSB, as celebrant. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township, with graveside military honors accorded by VFW Post 33, Greensburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Sacred Heart Church, P.O. Box 328, Youngstown, PA 15696.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
