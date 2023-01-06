Walter J. Kusbit, 93, of Latrobe passed away peacefully in his sleep Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
Walt was born Dec. 28, 1929, in Irwin, a son of Charles and Anna Kusbit and grew up with his brothers Carl and Rudy and his sister Sylvia, all of whom preceded him in death.
In July of 1955, he married the love of his life, Judy, and the two spent nearly 65 years together, raising four children and enjoying 10 beloved grandchildren, before Judy passed away in 2020.
Walt served in the U.S. Navy and was a proud graduate of Pitt. He worked as an executive sales representative for pharmaceutical company Merck for 30 years before retiring to travel, play golf and enjoy his family. He was a longtime member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish. He was also an active member of the Latrobe Elks and enjoyed watching football with his buddies at the Touchdown Club in Unity Township. He was a volunteer for the Latrobe Mini Garden Project, which planted flower beds around Latrobe for the community to enjoy. After retiring, he rediscovered his love of fishing and spent many afternoons sitting lakeside at Indian Lake, casting a line and enjoying the sunshine.
He is survived by four children, Chuck Kusbit and his wife, Marianne, of Rockville, Maryland, Patty Pilarski and her husband, Mark, of Darlington, Bob Kusbit and his wife, Diane, of Pittsburgh and Carolyn Dunn and her husband, Paul, of Greenville, North Carolina. Walt also leaves 10 grandchildren, Michael Kusbit, Robert Kusbit, Lizzie Plunkett (Alex), Tyler Pilarski (Annie), Alexa Pilarski, Cooper Kusbit, Grace Kusbit, Ally Bair, Olivia Dunn and Katherine Dunn. He was also the very proud great-grandfather to Rosie and Jude Pilarski and Wells Plunkett. Walt also leaves many well-loved nephews, nieces and friends.
Funeral services will be private. The family would like to thank the phenomenal staff at Brookdale Assisted Living in Latrobe (Unity Township) and Bridges Hospice for their love and care of Walt; your kindness and love will always be remembered.
Memorial contributions may be made to Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation, One Mellon Way, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
