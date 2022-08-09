It is with the heaviest of hearts that we pass on the word of our Father’s passing Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, surrounded by family at the young age of 92.
Walter H. Lute Sr. (or Jack as he was known to so many) was born Oct. 20, 1929, in Latrobe to the late George and Eliza Jane (Small) Lute. He was also the son-in-law to the late Paul and Elizabeth Balazek.
Walter retired at the age of 59 as a lead lineman from West Penn Power Co. In addition to working full time for West Penn he owned and operated his own welding shop, where he made many friends. He also taught himself to fabricate and build spreader-boxes and tanks, a talent that he passed onto his youngest son. Prior to going to work for West Penn Power, he worked for Adam Eidemiller Inc. and was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he spent much of his time as an aircraft mechanic.
Our Dad will be well remembered for his story telling. Sitting on his breezeway and telling us stories about his life are some of the best times and memories that we will cherish forever.
Walter was predeceased by his wife, Lucy P. Balazek Lute, Nov. 30, 2019; a grandson, Ryan J. Lute, Dec. 23, 2017; his sisters, Eleanor Ernest and Hazel Kirk, and brothers, George, Charles and David Lute.
Walter is survived by his five children, Walter Lute Jr. and wife Brook of Annandale, Virginia, Jeffrey Lute and wife Lindy of Stahlstown, Karen Bennett and husband Jim of New Alexandria, Lisa Koch of Pittsburgh and Dennis Lute and wife Laura of Latrobe. He is also survived by his six grandchildren, whom he loved very much, Jamie Bizup, Heather Weaver, Dalton Lute, Nicole Koch, Alexandra Koch and Samantha Koch, and his eight great-grandchildren, whom he looked forward to their frequent visits.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Liturgy will be held 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with the Rev. Eric J. Dinga officiating.
Private interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Derry Township.
