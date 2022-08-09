Walter H. Lute Sr.

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we pass on the word of our Father’s passing Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, surrounded by family at the young age of 92.

Walter H. Lute Sr. (or Jack as he was known to so many) was born Oct. 20, 1929, in Latrobe to the late George and Eliza Jane (Small) Lute. He was also the son-in-law to the late Paul and Elizabeth Balazek.