W. Kevin Hannah, 57, of Unity Township passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born April 11, 1962, in McKeesport, a son of Agnes Marinchak Hannah of Slippery Rock and the late William Clark Hannah.
Kevin was a co-owner of Sage Builders in Pittsburgh. His favorite pastimes included both learning how to play guitar and guitar making, woodworking, airplanes and listening to blues music.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Terry Caldwell, and a nephew.
Besides his mother, Kevin is survived by his loving wife, Deanna L. Caldwell Hannah; his daughter, Heather Hannah of New York; his stepchildren, Cortney Holochwost and her husband, Cody, of Clearfield and Zachary Tibbens; his siblings, Mark Hannah (Sandee), Rene Williams (Glenn), Nancy McDonald (Jim), Rebecca Hannah and Amy Smith; his mother-in-law, Carol Caldwell, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
A memorial service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Youngstown Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 283, Youngstown, PA 15696.
To post an online condolence, visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com
