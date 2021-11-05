W. Kenneth Aydelotte, 90, of Latrobe passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Ken grew up in New Jersey, joined the Marines, excelled at football, and went on to become a civil engineer after graduating from Heald Engineering College in San Francisco, California. His work took him to many parts of the country before settling in Pennsylvania with his family.
While at Bechtel Corp., Ken worked on the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) system in San Francisco, the natural gas pipeline in the state of Washington, and the Atlas missile sites in Plattsburgh, New York. He managed the building of many steel furnaces, casting mills and power plants while working for Inland Steel and General Public Utilities. His final engineering project was building the power plant and hydro dam in Somerset, New York, for New York State Electric and Gas (NYSEG) Corp.
After purchasing a farm in 1977 with his wife, Ann, Ken’s attention moved from construction and engineering to focus on the land and its creatures. They bred and raised llamas on a beautiful parcel in Indiana County for nearly 25 years. Ken not only created a second occupation for himself but introduced his grandchildren to the wonders of raising animals with love and of caring for a special piece of land. Kamerstone Farm was a haven for llamas and for many cats and dogs. Additionally, at various times, it was home to chickens, sheep and horses.
In his spare time Ken was a sports enthusiast. He especially enjoyed spending his time watching basketball and football. After Ann’s death, Ken was fortunate to meet a woman who shared his love of sports, Kathy Alt. Kathy revived Ken’s life with meaning, laughter and good spirit.
Left with fond memories are his loving companion, Kathy Alt; his children Steven (Mace) and his wife, Irene, Kenna McLeod and her husband, Ross, and Myles and his wife, Maryann; his grandchildren, Adrian McLeod, Katie Brown and her husband, Jim Ed, Mariel McLeod, Chelsie Aydelotte, Colleen Aydelotte, Ken Aydelotte and Matthew Aydelotte, and his great-grandchildren, Annie and Myles Brown.
Ken was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Ericksen Aydelotte, and his son Mark Aydelotte.
To celebrate Ken’s life, please consider donating to the Indiana County Humane Society, 191 Airport Road, Indiana, PA 15701, to continue his dedication to the care of animals.
Services and interment were private.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
