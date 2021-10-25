Viva Jane McClarran Noel, 96, of Latrobe (Unity Township) passed away Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She most often went by Jane.
She was born March 10, 1925, in Greensburg to the late George T. and Viva E. (McNutt) McClarran.
Jane was a homemaker and a member of Latrobe United Methodist Church. She was a former member of the Order of Eastern Star Latrobe Chapter 221, the Latrobe Garden Club and Senior Citizens of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. She enjoyed caring for her award-winning roses and ballroom dancing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn A. Noel, in 1990 and two brothers, John S. McClarran and Thomas M. McClarran.
She is survived by her daughters, Sandra E. Christoph-ersen and her husband, Scott, of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, and Shirley J. Kondek of Chino Hills, California; two grandchildren, Stacy E. Wendt Marrano (Brian) and Douglas S. Wendt (Michelle), and six great-grandchildren, Noah, Adelyn, Sadie and Tessa Marrano and Emery and Landon Wendt.
Visitation will be held 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, in Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Paul Wise officiating.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
