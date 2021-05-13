Virgle G. Stoffer, 93, of Waterford passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Jan. 25, 1928, in Waterford, a daughter of the late Joseph D. and Nancy J. (Nolf) Hutchison.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William M. Stoffer; three brothers, Ed Anderson, Ken Hutchison and Barton Hutchison, and four sisters, Ruth, Alice, Jane and Willa.
She is survived by her son, William M. Stoffer, Jr. and his wife, Donna; three grandchildren, Douglass Stoffer, Pamela (Hayden) Knupp and Clinton (Sara) Stoffer; seven great-grandchildren, Kylie, Jenaya, Payton, McKenzie, Noah, Ellie and Willie; a sister, Louise Hutchison, numerous nieces and nephews.
Virgle was a faithful member of Waterford Christian Church, and a life member of the VFW Auxiliary. She enjoyed crafting, especially plastic canvas and doing word search puzzles.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., 402 E. Church Street, Ligonier, where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday.
Interment will follow in Menoher Memorial Cemetery, Ligonier Township.
Memorial contributions may be made in Virgle’s memory to Grundy Mountain Mission School, 1760 Edgewater Road, Grundy, VA 24614.
