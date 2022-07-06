Virginia Mae Moore, 85, of Blairsville passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family at The Communities at Indian Haven in Indiana, Pennsylvania, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, after a long battle with leukemia and several forms of cancer.
Virginia was born the eldest child of Earl and Bertha (Hamer) McFarland on Oct. 10, 1936, in McKees Rocks. In 1941, her family moved to Blairsville, where she would eventually marry, raise a family and spend the rest of her life.
Upon graduating from Blairsville High School in 1956, Virginia worked at the old GC Murphy store in Blairsville. She met her future husband, Alan Moore of Bradenville, at Cicero’s Skating Center in Blairsville, and they wed in April 1959. Years later, after having raised four children, she went to work as a private caregiver for many years, and later took a position on the housekeeping staff at Beacon Ridge in Indiana for 10 years.
If you needed to know a date, Virginia was the person to ask. She could tell you not just birthdays and anniversaries, but remembered the date of every special family event as well. She spent many hours reading books on her Kindle and liked to play solitaire on her computer. She was an avid Steelers fan, and could always be found in front of the TV on game days. She loved animals, and particularly liked parakeets, of which she had several during her lifetime. She was also very fond of dogs, especially the Yorkies she and Alan had most recently.
Virginia is survived by her son Jerry and wife Denise of Blairsville; son Barry of Long Beach, Mississippi; daughter Judy O’Data and husband Jon of Rochester, Beaver County; daughter-in-law Valorie Armstrong and husband Steve of Spiceland, Indiana; grand-children, Benjamin, Melanie, Aaron, Lauren and Justin; great-grand-children, Liam, Vivian, Logan and Riley; brother-in-law James Moore of Latrobe, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father in 1975 and her mother in 1990, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alan, in April 2022; her brother, Clarence “Sonny” McFarland, in 2005, whom she cared for during a large part of his challenged life; infant daughter Cathy Jean in 1966, and daughter Mary Lou Moore of Erie in 2021.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to everyone at Visiting Nurse Association of Indiana County, especially Jean Hollop; Virginia’s roommate Ruth Price, and the entire staff at the Communities at Indian Haven for the loving care they all gave to Virginia these last few months.
Friends and family will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 8, in James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717, with a service to be held at 8 p.m. Pastor Lori Parks will officiate.
Interment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Virginia’s name to The Patient Access Network Foundation, P.O. Box 716408, Philadelphia, PA 19171,
or Visiting Nurse Association of Indiana County, 850 Hospital Road Suite 3000, Indiana, PA 15701,
www.jamesfergusonfuneral home.com.
