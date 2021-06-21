Virginia M. McPherson

Virginia Madeline McPherson, 98, of Unity Township, formerly of Greenville, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was the wife of the late William F. McPherson III.
Born Oct. 10, 1922, in Washington County, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Henry James Holder and Katie Lorena Nelson Holder.
Virginia lived her life to the fullest, enjoying golf, bridge and tending to her flower gardens even in her late 80s. She worked for the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce and Greenville Area United Way until her retirement in May 1978. She was a lifetime member of the Sewickley Chapter 439 Order of the Eastern Star and a member of the First United Methodist Church of Greenville.
She is survived by her daughter, Cathy McPherson Zemba and son-in-law Joe Zemba Jr. of Unity Township; two grandchildren, Lori Reynolds (Jay) of Cranberry Township and Timothy McPherson (Rose) of Sewickley; great- granddaughter, Breana Reynolds; niece, Kathryn “Kay” Hardy of Keedysville, Maryland; nephew, Rob Grams of Brunswick, Maryland; sister-in-law, Mary Pauline Holder of Brunswick; daughter-in-law, Kathy Joy McPherson of Baden, and two step-grandchildren, Lisa Zemba Wagner (Jim) of Penn Township and Denise Zemba Mitchell (Rick) of Derry. Denise also assisted with Virginia’s care.
In addition to her husband, Virginia was preceded in death by her son, William F. McPherson IV; two sisters, Margaret Louise Harrison and Betty Grams, and two brothers, Woodrow Holder and James Holder.
There will not be a viewing or service at this time. The family will have a private ceremony at Brownsville Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Maryland, where she will be buried next to her husband.
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Latrobe, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To post an online condolence please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
