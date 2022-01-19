Virginia Konkoly Shirey, 92, of Sewickley, formerly of Lawson Heights, Unity Township, passed away Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at the Masonic Village at Sewickley.
Born Aug. 24, 1929, in Wyano, she was a daughter of the late Joseph F. and Caroline (Mason) Konkoly.
Virginia was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown, and its Rosary Altar Society. She had also been a former member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed at Timken Latrobe Steel, and was previously employed at Kennametal. Virginia will be remembered for her love of family and her devotion to her husband and daughters. As a keeper of traditions, she taught the younger generations that love can be felt through the cooking and eating of traditional Polish food, and joy can be tasted in a Christmas cookie. As a devoted grandmother she traveled to numerous sporting events and concerts and participated fully in any activity requested, even playing street hockey. Her love and support as a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, great-aunt, great-grandmother and friend will continue to be felt through her memory. She will be loved and missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin S. Shirey; a son-in-law, Charles D. McNamara Sr.; a brother, Joseph Konkoly; a brother-in-law, Joseph Hresko, and a niece, Karen Stahl Kieffer.
Virginia is survived by two daughters, Sandra Shirey McNamara (Neil Watko) and Debra Shirey Balotsky (Robert); five grand-children, Charles D. McNamara Jr. (Rachel), Kristen Balotsky McGuire (Tom), Meredith McNamara O’Connor (Jake), Breton H. McNamara and Robert A. Balotsky Jr.; five great-grandchildren, Emelyn and Evan O’Connor, Fenna McNamara and Josie and Sam McGuire; two sisters, Mary Ann Stahl (David) and Patricia Hresko, and a brother, William Konkoly.
Virginia’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff at Magnolia Court at the Masonic Village, and also to Gallagher Hospice for the excellent care they provided.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
The family respectfully requests that all visitors please wear a mask.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Saturday in Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown, with the Rev. James F. Podlesny, OSB, as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.