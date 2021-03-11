Virginia K. “Jean” Macey, 82, of Unity Township died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
She was born Oct. 29, 1938, in Marguerite, a daughter of the late Paul S. and Mary T. (Gondos) Kralik.
She was a graduate of Seton Hill College in 1981 and then completed her M.A. in psychology from Duquesne University. Her passion for learning led her to advance her education attending college part time while raising her family. She worked at Vanadium Steel after high school having quit to raise a family of five, then began a long career with the Pennsylvania Department of Public Welfare.
After retirement, Jean and Jack loved to travel throughout the United States, Canada and Jerusalem. Jean was involved in a variety of activities, including St. Benedict Church and its Sodality, and dancing with various groups specializing in jazz, tap and Slovenian styles. Jean enjoyed growing beautiful flowers and collecting depression glass, becoming skilled at distinguishing various styles and characteristics of the glass and detecting reproductions. Jean was a fun and free spirited woman who loved to laugh, learn and engage in good conversation ranging from quantum physics to the “Golden Girls!”
Of all Jean’s accomplishments, her family was what she treasured most. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. John F. “Jack” Macey, Ph.D., and a son, Mark W. Macey.
She is survived by three sons, Andrew M. of New Jersey, Robert F. and his wife, Gerrie, of Minnesota and Matthew J. Macey and wife, Kris, of Greensburg; her daughter, Joanne M. Baum and her husband, Chris, of Derry; daughter-in-law, Connie S. Macey of Unity Township; five grandchildren, Jon, Acacia, Jake, Hannah and Abby, three great-grandchildren, Georgia, Presley and Emory and the newest addition expected in October. She is also survived by three brothers, Daniel P and his wife, Georgiann, of Sewickley, Leonard P. of Uniontown and James P. Kralik of Kansas; two sisters, Nancy L. Kralik of Pittsburgh and Maryanne Kunich of Monroeville, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Benedict Catholic Church, Marguerite. Please go directly to the church.
Entombment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing, funeral home occupancy will be limited as well.
