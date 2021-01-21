Virginia (Jinny) Boone Tuscano died Monday morning, Jan. 18, 2021, at her home on Four Mile Run in Ligonier Township. She was 93.
She was preceded by her husband, Bill Tuscano, who died last August.
She is survived by her sister, Joan Daniels; her six children, Sue, Al, Barry, Joady, Jinny and Rob, plus numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jinny was born on Sept. 5, 1927, in Honesdale. Her mother was Margaret Greene Boone, who was the daughter of Homer Greene, a prominent Wayne County lawyer, artist, poet and novelist. Jinny’s father was Herman Boone, a jazz musician who traced his lineage to a well-known Kentucky pioneer.
Jinny graduated from the Episcopal Hospital School of Nursing in Philadelphia in 1948 and immediately started caring for returning World War II soldiers as a registered nurse. Jinny and Bill, high school sweethearts, were married in 1948 after Bill was discharged from the service. They immediately began their family, and within five years, they had four children whom they often referred to as a tribe of wild Indians. After a brief hiatus, they added two more Indians to their tribe.
While Bill was often away working to support his growing family, Jinny’s main objective in these years was to bring civilization to her tribe. Through sheer force of will, she brought order to chaos, corralling the tribe for church on Sundays, shooing them outside to play in the street with instructions to come home when the street lights came on, and occasionally unleashing them at a smorgasbord restaurant where the other patrons marveled at how the good-mannered urchins ate every bit of food on the buffet.
While Bill was campaigning for public office and building his business, Jinny was building a network of close lady friends with whom she played bridge, golfed, cross-country skied and traveled. Once Bill retired, she joined him on an epic motorcycle journey and many other adventures.
Jinny was a lifelong member of the Episcopal Church and spent many years serving on altar guild or singing in the choir. She also served as county registrar issuing birth and death certificates from her home office in Greensburg. She exited this world with her dignity intact; the less dignified tribe will miss her always.
A private service will be held in St. Michael’s of the Valley Episcopal Church in Rector on Saturday, Jan. 23. In lieu of flowers or memorial gifts, please remember Jinny fondly and say a brief prayer of thanksgiving for her life.
