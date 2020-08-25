Virginia J. (Savich) Hodczak, 91, of Greensburg passed away on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Twin Lakes Rehabilitation, Greensburg.
Born Dec. 24, 1928, in Derry, she was a daughter of the late Harry Savage and Mildred (Paulis) Savage Rajacich.
Virginia had been a member of the Church of Christ, Greensburg. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Glass Beads Company with 39 years of service. Virginia was a member of the Community Deaf Services, Greensburg.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Hodczak, and a sister, Zora Klinedinst.
Virginia is survived by three brothers, Samuel N. Rajacich, of W. Minester, California, Joseph Rajacich, of Advance, North Carolina, and Zharko Rajacich, of Bridgeton, New Jersey; two sisters, Barbara Weldon, of Mamora, New Jersey, and Mildred Benedusi and her husband, Vic, of Blairsville; a niece, Patty Polo of Blairsville; a great-niece, Neely Polo of Westmont, and several other nieces and nephews.
Because of the current medical guidelines, there will be no public visitations.
Services and interment in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township, will be held privately for the family.
Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
