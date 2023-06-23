Virginia I. Terney Marcinik, 93, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital.
She was born Oct. 1, 1929, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late John and Nellie (Immel) Terney.
Updated: June 23, 2023 @ 7:42 am
Virginia was a retired private duty licensed practical nurse and a member of Christ United Church of Christ, Latrobe.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore A. Marcinik, in 2010; three brothers, Glenn, Donald and Dean Terney, and two sisters, Ruth Schumacker and June Bertran.
Virginia is survived by three children, John Marcinik (Kathy) of Georgia, Theodore Marcinik (Denice) of Latrobe and Diane Anderson (Thomas) of Greensburg; four grand-children, Todd, Ryan, Mark and Theresa, and six great-grand- children, Alexa, Brooklyn, Maple, Journey, Jaxon and Lilly Grace.
Family and friends will be received 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 26, in Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with Pastor Shirley Musick officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Paul Reformed Cemetery, Trauger, Mount Pleasant Township.
To send flowers or condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
