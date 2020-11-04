Virginia “Ginny” (Haluska Sprenkel) Szwarc, 84, of Unity Township, born in Pittsburgh in October 1936, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, peacefully in hospice care at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital with her children at her bedside due to complications from Stage IV pancreatic cancer diagnosed in February 2020.
A 34-year career as a nursing instructor started at the Latrobe Area Hospital School of Nursing in 1967 before she was hired as a charter member of the IUP nursing faculty, where she helped train 3,200 future nurses over 28 years.
Ginny was the first college graduate of two proud Polish immigrant families upon completing her BS in nursing from the University of Pittsburgh (1958). Her studies in medicine continued throughout life, completing a masters in nursing from Pitt (1972) and a nurse practitioners degree (1998), also from Pitt.
Her most significant community project was being a founding volunteer of Action for Animals, a group dedicated to being a no-kill shelter for Westmoreland County. Many sick animals were healed to adoptable status through her instinctive nurturing when the organization was operated out of people’s homes before attracting investors and grants for its current facility. Following Hurricane Katrina in 2005, she spent three weeks in Louisiana as a Red Cross volunteer. Throughout their lives, her hands-on nursing skills helped her children recover from various medical problems, some of them life-threatening.
She was an enthusiastic reader, floral gardener, cook and avid traveler. Annual trips to Myrtle Beach started in 1968, the most recent family gathering there in September. Following retirement, she visited Australia, Japan, Italy, Poland, Aruba and Canada. By attending the 2002 Winter Olympic Games, she achieved a lifelong dream. Other travel highlights include ski trips to the Rockies and Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii cruises. A roller skater as a child, she transitioned into skiing in her 30s and was a passholder for 45 years at Seven Springs and a member of the Mon Valley Ski Club. Replacement knees restored her joy of the sport for her final 12 years on the slopes, ending at age 80.
Throughout life, these journeys were enjoyed with her parents, children and friends, which include the relatives mentioned below.
She was preceded in death by father, Aloysius Raymond Szwarc and mother, Virginia Koslowski Szwarc, both of Pittsburgh, as well as her late first husband and father of her four children, Raymond F. Haluska Sr., formerly of Johnstown, as well as her brother, Aloysius Raymond Szwarc Jr.
Her sister-in-law, Carol H. Szwarc, of Kendell Park, New Jersey, is among the survivors. Missing her eternally will be her children, Raymond F. Haluska Jr. of Unity Township, Ronald Aloysius (Haluska Sprenkel) Szwarc, currently of Upper Marlboro, Maryland; Richard Alan (Sprenkel) Haluska and his wife, Angel Anderson Haluska, of Anderson, South Carolina, and daughter Susan L. (Sprenkel) Haluska of Monroeville, who followed in her mother’s footsteps and became a nurse.
She is also survived by nieces, Sharon Szwarc O’Brien and Carol McGrade of New Jersey and Renee Roberge Cook of Sun Valley, Idaho. Missing their grandmother will be Jennifer Haluska and Keleigh Frazier of Anderson, South Carolina, Graham, Douglas and Amanda Szwarc of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, and Amelia Nkosi of Brakpan, South Africa. Ginny was proud of great-granddaughters, Emma and Harper Frazier of Anderson, South Carolina, and Khanyi Nkosi of Brakpan, South Africa. Additionally, Ginny is survived by dozens of cousins from both of her parents’ families.
In the months following cremation, a series of private ceremonies involving family and friends at dates and locations to be finalized will be conducted. Memorial donations to animal and environmental organizations, the nursing departments at the University of Pittsburgh or Indiana University of Pennsylvania or other medical-related charities would make her proud.
Cremation arrangements were made through Legacy Cremation Services.
