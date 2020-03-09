Virginia “Ginger” Monteon Schweizer, 62, of Blairsville died Friday, March 6, 2020, at her home.
Born Jan. 14, 1958, in Hollywood, California, she was a longtime member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Derry and had recently been attending SS. Simon and Jude Church, Blairsville.
Ginger was a graduate and honor student of Blairsville High School Class of 1976. She had worked in the X-ray department for Excela Health and in the Emergency Room. She had also worked for the Arnold Palmer Cancer Center and the former Kmart in Unity Township.
Survivors include her mother, Emma G. Montgomery Riggi, Blairsville; daughter, Jodi Schweizer and wife Brandi, Scottdale; son — Scott Schweizer, Derry; grandson, Riley, Greensburg; brother — Bryan Monteon and wife Teresa, Georgia, and nieces, Lindsey Monteon, Lauren Holder and husband Heath and Kelly Munshower.
Ginger was preceded in death by her father, Julian Monteon; husband, Phillip Schweizer, and stepfather, Louis Riggi.
Visitation will be 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, in James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
A blessing service will be held 8 p.m. Tuesday with the Rev. Stephen R. Bugay officiating.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made in Virginia’s name to United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, PA 15717, or SS. Simon and Jude Church, 155 N. Brady St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
