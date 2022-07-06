Virginia F. Kahl Krinock, 99, of Latrobe passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at Barnes Place, Derry Township.
Born June 12, 1923, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late William J. and Virginia M. (Hreha) Krinock.
Virginia was a member of Holy Family Church. For many years, she helped at the former Couch’s Market. She enjoyed reading, playing cards, pitching horseshoes, and gardening, and she especially enjoyed spending time at the family farm.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew J. Krinock Jr.; a son, Ronald Krinock, and three sisters, Rita Robinsky, Dolores Couch and Marie Markwood.
Virginia is survived by two sons, William A. Krinock and his wife, Mildred, of Latrobe and Randy J. Krinock and his wife, Monica, of Blairsville; her daughter, Cynthia A. Howe of Bolivar; six grandchildren, Kristen Wickham and her husband, Tom, Zachary Howe, Christopher Howe, Nathan Howe, Matthew Krinock and his wife, Kellynn, and Kaitlyne Nash and her husband, Jacob; three great-grandchildren, Natalie, Nina and Joseph; a great-great-granddaughter, Brooke; several nieces and nephews, and her dear friends, Nell Strickler, Sue Bridge and June McIlnay.
There will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday in Holy Family Church, Latrobe, with the Very Rev. Daniel C. Mahoney as celebrant.
Inurnment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650, or to Holy Family Church, 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
