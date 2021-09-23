Virginia C. “Lena” Vecchetti Laich, 98, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Nov. 20, 1922, in Bradenville, she was a daughter of the late Peter and Cecilia (Zenetti) Vecchetti.
Virginia was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Unity Township. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at St. Vincent College. Virginia enjoyed being with her family.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Laich Sr.; three brothers, Dominick, Arnold and Nello Vecchetti, and three sisters, Olga Treskovich, Emma Owens and Anna Bradish.
Virginia is survived by her son, John A. Laich Jr. and his wife, Charlotte, of Latrobe; a sister, Jenny Skoloda of Latrobe; three grandchildren, Heather Deemer, Theresa Kinney and her husband, Mike, and Michael Laich and his wife, Becky, and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 9 to 11 a.m. Friday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Liturgy will be held 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home.
Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, P.O. Box 654, Latrobe, PA 15650, or to a charity of your choice.
