Virgil E. “Pip” Hoyle, 79, of Unity Township passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born March 6, 1941, in Latrobe, a son of the late Walter R. and Mary E. (Small) Hoyle. He was a graduate of Hurst High School.
Prior to retirement, he worked at Dickson Industries. Pip was a member of St. James Lutheran Church. He was a firefighter and fire chief of Baggaley Volunteer Fire Dept. and also a member of Possum Hollow Rod & Gun Club. He enjoyed the outdoors and being a grandfather and great-grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, infant granddaughter, two brothers and brother-in-laws.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy L. (Hughes) Hoyle of Unity Township; eight children, Walter and his wife, Renee, of Latrobe, Tammy Newhouse and her husband, Scott, of New Alexandria, Tracy Mottle and her husband, William, of Latrobe, Robert Hoyle of Latrobe, Tina Brodak and her husband, Scott, of Latrobe, Tricia Hoyle of Latrobe, David Hoyle and his wife, Angie, of Latrobe and Terri Lenhart and her husband, Jeff, of New Derry; 15 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother; four sisters, several sister and brother-in-laws and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held noon Saturday at Pippy’s residence. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society. Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., Pleasant Unity, is assisting with arrangements.
