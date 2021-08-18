Violet Regula Cox, 91, of Johns Creek, Georgia, formerly of Latrobe, passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Seasons Hospice, Cumming, Georgia.
Born Sept. 10, 1929, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Frances (Miscovich) Regula.
Vi was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Unity Township, and prior to her retirement, she was an employee at Sears.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Samuel Cox Jr., on March 15, 2013; four brothers, Adolph, Max, Raymond and Walter Regula, and her sister, Madaline Bellissimo.
Vi is survived by three children, Daniel Cox and his wife, Cheryl, of Canton, Georgia, Michele O’Neil of Johns Creek and Jocelyn Smith and her husband, Brian, of Big Canoe, Georgia; six grandchildren, Shannon Cox Baker and her husband, Chad, of Boulder, Colorado, Navy Lt. Brennan Cox and his wife, Asha, of Dayton, Ohio, Taylor Cox and his wife, Brittany, of Alpharetta, Georgia, Ryan O’Neil of Denver, Colorado, Chase Smith of Atlanta, Georgia, and Chelsea Smith Cannon and her husband, Camden, of Sandy Springs, Georgia, and nine great-grandchildren, Bella and Adelyn Cox, Grady O’Neil, Isla Baker, Archer, Everett, Theodore and Sebastian Cox and Cameron Cannon.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Funeral service and entombment at St. Clair Cemetery, Hempfield Township, will be private for the family.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented