Violet M. “Cookie” Metz Long, 90, of Latrobe passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, at Kelly’s Personal Care Home, Greensburg.
She was born Feb. 14, 1932, in Detroit, Michigan, a daughter of the late Andrew and Hazel M. (McGuire) Metz.
Violet was a retired nurse’s aide for Latrobe Area Hospital. She was a member of Charter Oak United Methodist Church, Unity Township, and a volunteer for both the Latrobe Area Hospital and the American Red Cross.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Long, in 1992 and two brothers, James R. Metz and Thomas A. Metz.
She is survived by six children, Robert D. Long, Alan A. Long (Debra), Dale M. Long (Lori), Grant R. Long, Denise Long and Marsha Renee Masters; 10 grandchildren; a step-grandchild; 13 great-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Nelda M. (Stackowicz) Merva and Gloria M. Owens, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, in Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650, (724-537-7766).
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, in Charter Oak United Methodist Church, 449 Frye Farm Road, Unity Township, with Pastor Chris Whitehead officiating. Everyone is asked to go directly to the church.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
The family would like to thank the following individuals for taking such good care of Mom: Christy Drnjevich of Excela Health and Hospice, Darlene Kelly and her staff, Dr. Michael G. Weinberg and his staff, and Alice Hunt who assisted with in-home personal care.
The family requests that memorial donations in Violet’s name be made to a charity of your choice.
To send condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
