Vinnie E. (Smeal) Ray, 73, of Derry passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Unity Township.
Born Feb. 25, 1947, in Clearfield, she was a daughter of the late Clark W. Smeal and Elizabeth C. “Betty” (Steele) Smeal.
Vinnie had been a member of the Tree of Life Assembly of God, Latrobe. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a licensed practical nurse at Mountain View Nursing Home, Greensburg Care Center and Loyalhanna Care Center. She enjoyed farming, driving tractors and riding horses.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Clarence Rumberger; a brother, Wallace Roy Smeal, and a son-in-law, Daniel Miller.
Vinnie is survived by her husband, Arthur T. Ray Sr. of Derry; three daughters, Pamela Miller of Latrobe, Judy Luster and her husband, Jeff, of Derry, and Patty Ray of Blairsville; two sons, Douglas Ray of Youngwood and Arthur T. Ray Jr. of Latrobe; three brothers, Clark Smeal, Richard Smeal and Allen Smeal, all of Clearfield; two sisters-in-law, Anna Mary Neubert of Jeannette and Gladys Kovac of Derry; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, and her loving dog, Jackie.
Family and friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Due to the current medical guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. We respectfully request your cooperation, understanding and adherence to current requirements as we direct our guests.
Services and interment in Coles Cemetery, Derry, will be private for the family.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Commented