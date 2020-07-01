Vincent J. Cioffi, 85, of Derry passed away peacefully Sunday, June 28, 2020.
He was born Dec. 15, 1934, in Jeannette, a son of the late Gennaro and Rose (Felice) Cioffi.
Vince served in the U.S. Army from 1957 through 1959. In 1960, he married the love of his life, Flora Lee Patton. They moved to Derry in 1969 early in his 29-year career at Latrobe Steel Company, where he began as an observer in quality control and retired as the supervisor of primary hot workings.
After retirement in 1992, Vince joined the staff at the Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home in Latrobe, where he worked for a number of years. He was a faithful member of St. Rose Roman Catholic Church in Latrobe where he served on church council and as an usher. He was also a member and officer of the church’s former ushers club and was very active with the church festival committee. He volunteered with the Derry Township Fire Co. 1 of Bradenville, where he served as president from 1972 until 1976.
Vince was a wonderful father and grandfather, passing on his love, compassion, creativity and problem-solving abilities. He taught by example that one should always put forth their best effort. No project was too big or too small for him to embrace. He maintained a huge garden, was a skilled craftsman, phenomenal cook and avid hunter, and would never turn down a chance to play pinochle. He brought great joy to his family.
In addition to his parents, Vince was preceded in death by his wife, Flora Lee (Patton) Cioffi, in 2017, and his brother, Joseph V. Cioffi.
He is survived by his sister, Carmella Persichetti; three daughters, Mary Jean McDonough and her husband, Daniel, Deborah Larson and her husband, David, and Susan Hill and her husband, Richard; 10 grandchildren, Joseph, Gretchen Addison (Coby), Sister Mary of the Word Incarnate, O.P., Felicity, Sean, and Diane McDonough, Cecilia and Willis Larson, and Michael and Katherine Hill; two great-grandchildren, Zoe and Ava Addison, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 2, in the Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier Street, Latrobe. Members of the Derry Township Fire Co. 1 of Bradenville will hold services 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. A funeral mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday, July 3, in St. Rose Church with Father Eric Dinga as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Monastery of the Mother of God, 1430 Riverdale St., Springfield, MA 01089.
